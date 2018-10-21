202
21 arrested in Maryland drug ring linked to overdoses

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 7:36 am 10/31/2018 07:36am
Police seized more than 8.5 kilograms of xylazine -- an animal tranquilizer -- 1.7 kilograms of fentanyl, some heroin and some cocaine.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested 21 people in connection with a drug-trafficking ring.

Anne Arundel County police spokeswoman Jackie Davis told news outlets Tuesday that police seized more than 8.5 kilograms of xylazine, an animal tranquilizer that county police Chief Timothy Altomare says was being cut with heroin. Police also seized 1.7 kilograms of fentanyl, some heroin and some cocaine.

Davis says the busts were the result of an eight-month investigation. The man identified as the kingpin, 49-year-old Glenn Anthony Davis, is charged with offenses committed between April 23 and Oct. 4. Court records didn’t list an attorney.

Altamore says the county saw one fatal overdose tied to xylazine last month. Police are investigating as many as seven overdoses tied to the ring.

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News cocaine drug trafficking drug trafficking ring fentanyl Glenn Anthony Davis heroin Local News Maryland News
