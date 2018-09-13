202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Officer uses pepper spray…

Officer uses pepper spray to break up student restroom fight

By The Associated Press September 13, 2018 10:38 am 09/13/2018 10:38am
Share

EDGEWATER, Md. (AP) — Four students have received juvenile citations for a fight at a Maryland high school during which a student resource officer used pepper spray.

Citing an Anne Arundel police release, The Capital reports two officers and South River High School administrators found three boys assaulting a fourth inside a men’s restroom Wednesday.

The adults told the students to stop, and a struggle ensued during which one officer used the department-issued pepper spray.

One of the suspects was hit by the spray. Police say a female student ran into the bathroom to interfere with the officers’ attempt to handle the situation. She and the male student hit by the spray were taken to the hospital for decontamination.

Anne Arundel County Schools spokesman Bob Mosier says five students went to the nurse’s office.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Education News Local News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500