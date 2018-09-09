202
Newspaper seeks 2 editors as it rebuilds after mass shooting

By The Associated Press September 9, 2018 4:06 pm 09/09/2018 04:06pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland newspaper where five employees were slain in a mass shooting this summer is hiring.

According to a job listing , The Capital of Annapolis is seeking a content editor for news, a role described as the second-ranking editor in the newsroom. The listing says the paper is seeking a leader to join the staff “as we rebuild our newsroom.”

A job listing is also posted for an entertainment and lifestyles content editor.

The man charged in the shooting had a history of harassing the newspaper’s journalists. He filed a defamation suit against the paper in 2012 that was dismissed as groundless, and he repeatedly targeted the paper’s staff members in profanity-laced tweets.

Killed in the attack were Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Ann Smith and Wendi Winters.

500