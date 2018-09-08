202
MS-13 leader in Maryland faces life in prison after plea

By The Associated Press September 8, 2018 4:18 pm 09/08/2018 04:18pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An MS-13 gang leader in Maryland has pleaded guilty to a number of charges that could land him life in prison.

The Capital Gazette reports 25-year-old Jose Augustin Salmeron-Larios pleaded guilty Friday to a conspiracy to participate in MS-13; attempted murder in aid of racketeering; and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur said in a prepared statement that Salmeron-Larios’ arrest and conviction have dealt a “significant blow” to MS-13 in the state. Prosecutors described him as the founder and leader of the gang’s “program” in Maryland.

The newspaper reports he remains in jail and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7.

MS-13, or the Mara Salvatrucha, is believed by federal prosecutors to have thousands of members nationwide, primarily immigrants from Central America.

