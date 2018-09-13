202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Group asks Naval Academy…

Group asks Naval Academy to reinstate fired professor

By The Associated Press September 13, 2018 11:00 am 09/13/2018 11:00am
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An organization representing professors has urged the U.S. Naval Academy to rescind the firing of a tenured professor who was often critical of the school.

The Capital reports the American Association of University Professors asserted in a Sept. 11 letter that civilian English professor Bruce Fleming was denied due process.

Having worked there since 1987, Fleming was fired in August. The academy has declined to comment on specific reasons for the firing, but says Fleming wasn’t terminated for speaking out, as he’s said.

The Washington Post obtained a copy of the termination letter in which an academy official said Fleming sent shirtless photos. Fleming says the photos were class-related or memes. He’s appealing to the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board.

An academy spokesman says it will respond to the AAUP.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
annapolis Anne Arundel County, MD News Education News Local News Maryland News u.s. naval academy
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500