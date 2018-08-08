Driver’s test arrest: Pot, gun, cash found in smelly car

Reginald D. Wooding Jr., 22, was arrested Monday afternoon after marijuana, cash and a gun were found in his car while he was waiting to take a driving test.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — A 22-year-old man who went for his driver’s test left in handcuffs after the examiner became suspicious about a certain odor emanating from the car.

News outlets report the examiner alerted a trooper at the Motor Vehicle Administration office, who searched the car. A Maryland State Police report says the search found nearly a pound of marijuana, a scale, more than $15,000 in cash and a handgun loaded with a 30-round magazine.

Reginald D. Wooding Jr. of Baltimore did not get his driver’s license on Monday, but he did get arrested on multiple counts. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

