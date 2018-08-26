202
Police: 2 Maryland men dead after speeding car crashes

By The Associated Press August 26, 2018 12:44 pm 08/26/2018 12:44pm
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say two young men are dead after their speeding car crashed in a wooded area in Anne Arundel County.

Police said in a statement Sunday that 22-year-old Dustin Smith and 24-year-old Ryan Weibley, both of Edgewater, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement says the men were in a white Honda Civic, which passed a state trooper in an unmarked patrol car at a high rate of speed Saturday night.

Police say the car was believed to have been going more than 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop but lost sight of the vehicle.

Soon after, police say another trooper responded to a crash and found the Civic in the woods.

Police identified Smith as the driver and Weibley as the passenger. An investigation is ongoing.

Topics:
davidsonville Latest News Local News Maryland News
