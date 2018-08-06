202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Maryland asks Exelon for…

Maryland asks Exelon for flood debris help

By The Associated Press August 6, 2018 12:57 pm 08/06/2018 12:57pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is asking the company that runs the Conowingo Dam for help clearing flood debris.

The letter sent late last week to Exelon CEO Christopher Crane says amid recent heavy rainfall, more than 20 floodgates were opened at the dam on the Susquehanna River. Officials say debris that flowed through is now having a detrimental and dangerous impact downstream.

The letter was sent by the heads of the Department of the Environment and the Department of Natural Resources. The dam is licensed and operated by Exelon Generation Company.

While agencies have been working to clear waterways, officials say the state doesn’t have the resources to clear all of the pollution. They’re asking Exelon to pitch in. Kristen Otterness, an Exelon spokeswoman, says the company is reviewing the letter.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500