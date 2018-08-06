Maryland asks Exelon for flood debris help

Maryland officials are asking Exelon for help in clearing flood debris.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is asking the company that runs the Conowingo Dam for help clearing flood debris.

The letter sent late last week to Exelon CEO Christopher Crane says amid recent heavy rainfall, more than 20 floodgates were opened at the dam on the Susquehanna River. Officials say debris that flowed through is now having a detrimental and dangerous impact downstream.

The letter was sent by the heads of the Department of the Environment and the Department of Natural Resources. The dam is licensed and operated by Exelon Generation Company.

While agencies have been working to clear waterways, officials say the state doesn’t have the resources to clear all of the pollution. They’re asking Exelon to pitch in. Kristen Otterness, an Exelon spokeswoman, says the company is reviewing the letter.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.