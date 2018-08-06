202
Hearing scheduled in Capital Gazette shootings case

By The Associated Press August 6, 2018 10:28 am 08/06/2018 10:28am
In this June 28, 2018, photo released by the Anne Arundel Police, Jarrod Warren Ramos poses for a photo, in Annapolis, Md. First-degree murder charges were filed Friday against Ramos who police said targeted Maryland's capital newspaper, shooting his way into the newsroom and killing four journalists and a staffer before officers swiftly arrested him. (Anne Arundel Police via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A court hearing has been scheduled in the Capital Gazette shootings case.

The Capital Gazette reports that Circuit Court Judge Laura Kiessling will meet with defense attorneys for Jarrod Ramos and Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams on Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. to set hearing and trial dates.

They will schedule at least one hearing for a witness protection request from the state.

Ramos is charged with killing five employees at the newspaper.

Public defenders objected to Adams’ request that Kiessling withhold witness phone numbers and addresses. They say that would violate Ramos’ constitutional right to participate in his own defense.

Adams has indicated representatives of victims and survivors of the attack will testify.

Separately, Kiessling granted a defense motion to receive grand jury testimony.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

