202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Ex-US Naval Academy professor…

Ex-US Naval Academy professor files appeal over his firing

By The Associated Press August 29, 2018 1:33 pm 08/29/2018 01:33pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A fired U.S. Naval Academy professor has appealed his dismissal and accused the college of trying to silence his public criticism of it.

The Capital reports Bruce Fleming filed his appeal Tuesday with the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board. Jason Ehrenberg is the civilian English instructor’s lawyer and says it would take several months before a decision is reached.

Accusations against the 64-year-old that led to his termination from a tenured position include touching students without consent and sending them a photo of himself in a swimsuit.

Academy officials have declined to comment. They had investigated the complaints of inappropriate behavior in Fleming’s classrooms.

Fleming says any physical contact was always consensual and never sexual. He says the shirtless photo was shared while referring to body imagery in a poem.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Education News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500