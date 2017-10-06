Anne Arundel Co. native injured in Las Vegas shooting takes turn for the better

WASHINGTON — Doctors had some positive news on Friday for the family of a Maryland native who was wounded in the Las Vegas mass shooting Sunday night.

“Tina had a [CT scan] this morning and still looks good, so we are waiting on the [doctor] to approve the removal of the brain swelling monitor,” Tina Frost’s family posted Friday in an update to their GoFundMe campaign

Frost, 237, who grew up in Crofton, Maryland, and lives in San Diego, was struck in the face by a bullet when a gunman opened fire on a crowd gathered for a music festival.

Frost remains in a medically induced coma, and her right eye had to be removed.

A good-looking CT scan comes after doctors told her family that the Anne Arundel high alumnus could have brain damage, since the bullet passed through two quadrants of her brain.

Earlier in the week, the family said doctors told them Frost’s reflexes were good and that when she wakes, her left eye will likely have 20/20 vision.

“These are all good signs today and we’re excited to share the news,” the family statement read. “We’re just remembering that it’s baby steps and each win, however small, are things we’re celebrating.”

The family thanked supporters for their thoughts and prayers. The campaign had a goal of $50,000; on Friday afternoon, it had surpassed $430,000.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.