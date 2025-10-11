British army horse that galloped through London after being spooked gets well-deserved retirement

LONDON (AP) — One of the five British Cavalry horses that made headlines when they broke away from their trainers…

LONDON (AP) — One of the five British Cavalry horses that made headlines when they broke away from their trainers and galloped thorough the streets of London last year has been retired to the country without ever returning to active service.

Quaker, a 15-year-old black horse, suffered a broken bone and serious bleeding during the incident of April 24, 2024, when the horses were spooked by the noise of construction rubble falling through a chute.

“Quaker wasn’t able to return to duties,” Maj. Thomas Stewart said in a post on social media. “He had ongoing veterinary care, and it was decided actually that it was best for his welfare that he wasn’t going to come back to us in London.”

The horse has retired to The Horse Trust sanctuary in rural Buckinghamshire, northwest of London, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement Saturday.

The five horses were part of a contingent from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment that were on their daily morning exercise ride when the accident occurred. The horses are used for parades and other ceremonial duties.

Quaker is the only one of the five horses that wasn’t able to return to active duty.

