Brazil blesses its pets, Haitians bury the dead, and more top photos this week from Latin America

Oct. 3-9, 2025 Pets were blessed by priests in Brazil on the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, and…

Oct. 3-9, 2025

Pets were blessed by priests in Brazil on the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, and future soccer stars competed at the FIFA U-20 World Cup soccer tournament in Chile. In Haiti, hundreds attended a collective funeral Saturday for eight people killed in a drone attack in a gang-controlled slum in the capital.

This gallery was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.