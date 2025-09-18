Photos show Ghana’s female oyster farmers sustaining a generational practice

TSOKOMEY, Ghana (AP) — In Ghana’s coastal mangroves, women are making efforts to sustain oyster farming, a key livelihood in…

TSOKOMEY, Ghana (AP) — In Ghana’s coastal mangroves, women are making efforts to sustain oyster farming, a key livelihood in coastal mangroves.

Hundreds of women in the West African nation were trained in eco-friendly farming methods for oysters, including mangrove planting and preservation, but one such program has ended amid U.S. aid cuts.

Despite this, efforts to protect mangroves are showing results even as mangrove depletion forces the female farmers to dive deeper for oysters.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.