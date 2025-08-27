Photos of red-legged frog, which conservationists are working to restore to its California habitat

THE SANTA ROSA PLATEAU ECOLOGICAL RESERVE, Calif. (AP) — Conservationists along the U.S.-Mexico border are working to restore the nearly…

THE SANTA ROSA PLATEAU ECOLOGICAL RESERVE, Calif. (AP) — Conservationists along the U.S.-Mexico border are working to restore the nearly vanished red-legged frog in its historical Southern California habitat. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, scientists took frog eggs from a small population in Mexico and introduced them into American ponds, where biologists used artificial intelligence to confirm that the eggs had hatched and that the frogs went on to breed, marking a significant milestone in ecosystem restoration.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.