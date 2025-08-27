Live Radio
Photos of pets in dorms: Colleges are welcoming animals to help students feel at home

The Associated Press

August 27, 2025, 12:27 PM

Sophie Nocera, a senior at Eckerd College, lives on the campus of the liberal arts school in St. Petersburg, Florida, with her Border collie, Zuko. Molly Cheer, a senior nursing major who has a cat named Louie, said she chose Northern Colorado in part because of its pet-friendly policy. Some colleges are allowing pets in dorms to boost students’ mental health and help them feel more at home.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

