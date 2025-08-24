Photos of an international kite festival in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Hundreds of kites including some in the shapes of elephants, leopards, pandas, birds and snakes…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Hundreds of kites including some in the shapes of elephants, leopards, pandas, birds and snakes adorned the skies during the Colombo International Kite Festival in Sri Lanka’s capital.

Enthusiasts from 25 countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Australia, China, Thailand, South Korea, India and Singapore joined some 500 kite flyers from Sri Lanka.

