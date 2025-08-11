India’s top court orders stray dogs to be removed from New Delhi streets

NEW DELHI (AP) — No stray dogs roaming the streets of New Delhi? That could be possible in the future…

NEW DELHI (AP) — No stray dogs roaming the streets of New Delhi?

That could be possible in the future after India’s top court ordered authorities in New Delhi to start removing all stray dogs from the streets, and to sterilize and relocate them to shelters permanently.

In its order Monday, the Supreme Court directed the capital’s civic bodies to immediately initiate the process of capturing 5,000 stray dogs from “high-risk areas” for now and send them to shelters equipped with adequate staff and CCTV surveillance within six to eight weeks.

It is unclear how the court arrived at the figure of 5,000 stray dogs. Various estimates put the number of strays in New Delhi between 500,000 to one million.

While many of the dogs that roam New Delhi’s streets are harmless, the court’s order aims to control rising dog biting cases, including cases involving children. Some estimates, based on hospital records, suggest New Delhi sees nearly 2,000 dog bite incidents every day.

“The situation is extremely grim,” the court said in its order, adding that it was passed while “keeping (the) larger public interest in mind.”

“Infants, young children should not at any cost fall prey to stray dogs,” it said.

The court also ordered authorities to create an animal helpline within a week so that all dog bite cases in the capital can be reported. It said any individual or organization that stops authorities from removing stray dogs from the streets will face “strict” legal consequences, while adding the strays should not to be released back on streets, in residential areas or in public places.

Animal lovers and activists had earlier opposed the court taking up the case. On Monday, the court chided them too.

“All these animal activists … will they be able to bring back those who have fallen prey to rabies?,” the court asked.

Rabies through dog bites is caused by a virus that invades the central nervous system. If left untreated, it is almost always fatal.

Shortly after the court’s order, a senior minister of the state legislature in Delhi said his government will begin the process of rounding up the strays. Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra said the court’s order is a step towards freeing New Delhi “from the fear of rabies and stray animals.”

“Special attention will also be given to the comprehensive welfare of stray animals,” Mishra said in a post on X.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.