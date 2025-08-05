Former NFL player convicted in large-scale dogfighting operation in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former NFL player from Oklahoma has been convicted for his role in a large-scale dogfighting…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former NFL player from Oklahoma has been convicted for his role in a large-scale dogfighting operation, federal prosecutors announced.

Leshon Eugene Johnson, 54, of Broken Arrow was convicted of six felony counts of possessing dogs for use in an animal-fighting venture. He was acquitted of 17 other similar counts. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count when he’s formally sentenced at a later date.

“The FBI will not stand for those who perpetuate the despicable crime of dogfighting,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners, those who continue to engage in organized animal fighting and cruelty will face justice.”

Prosecutors alleged that Johnson operated Mal Kant Kennels in Broken Arrow and Haskell, Oklahoma, and selectively bred pit bull-type dogs known as champions or grand champions because of winning dog fights. Earlier this year, the government seized 190 dogs from Johnson that have been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Johnson allegedly bred dogs that had won as many as five fights and then sold “stud rights” and their offspring to other dogfighters, according to the Justice Department. The trafficking took place across the U.S. and helped to grow the dogfighting industry, while resulting in Johnson profiting financially, prosecutors alleged.

Johnson’s attorney, Billy Coyle, said his client was a dog breeder who was never accused of fighting dogs and noted that the jury acquitted Johnson on most of the counts against him.

“He was simply a breeder of the American pit bull terrier,” Coyle said. “Obviously the jury found that some of his dogs bred were probably or were used in dog fighting, and those were difficult charges to fight.”

Coyle said federal agents also used heavy-handed tactics, with more than 40 officers raiding his home late at night, pointing guns at Johnson and his wife and seizing his dogs and property.

Johnson previously pleaded guilty to state animal fighting charges in 2004 in Oklahoma. He was given a five-year deferred sentence, according to court documents.

Johnson was a running back who played for the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants from 1994-1999.

