Fishing groups push to postpone protections for endangered right whale to 2035

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine congressman and several commercial fishing groups are getting behind a push to delay rules designed to protect a vanishing species of whale for 10 years.

The North Atlantic right whale numbers only about 370 and has declined over the last 15 years. They have been the subject of proposed federal fishing laws that are backed by conservation groups because the whales are threatened by lethal entanglement in commercial fishing gear.

The federal government is in the midst of a pause on federal right whale rules until 2028. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine and a coalition of fishing organizations said in letters to congressional officials that they want to extend that moratorium out to 2035.

Golden, who played a role in the initial moratorium, said extending the pause would give the government the time it needs to craft regulations that reflect science. He also said it would protect Maine’s lifesblood lobster fishing industry, which is one of the fishing sectors that would have to comply with rules intended to protect right whales.

“Maine’s lobster fishery has most recently been valued at more than half a billion dollars — and that’s just the value of the catch. It also supports tens of thousands of jobs. It is an iconic part of our state’s economy, heritage and appeal to visitors,” Golden said in a July 22 letter to a subcommittee of the House Natural Resources Committee.

The extension of the moratorium was originally proposed by Alaska Republican Nick Begich. It’s one of several changes to the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act proposed by Begich, who like Golden represents a state with a large commercial fishing industry.

The changes have drawn condemnation from environmental organizations and praise from commercial fishing groups. A group of fishing organizations including the Maine Lobstermen’s Association said in a July 21 letter to the subcommittee that “heavy regulation comes at a heavy cost.”

The whales were once numerous off the East Coast, but they were decimated during the era of commercial whaling and have been slow to recover. They are also threatened by collisions with large ships.

The population of the whales fell about 25% from 2010 to 2020.

