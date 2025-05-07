Turkey’s top court upholds controversial law on culling of stray dogs

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s top court on Wednesday rejected a request to annul a contentious law designed to remove…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s top court on Wednesday rejected a request to annul a contentious law designed to remove millions of stray dogs from the streets, which critics said could lead to mass killings of the animals.

The main opposition party had sought the overturn of the legislation that was enacted last year, arguing that it violated animal rights and the right to life.

The Constitutional Court however, has ruled that the provisions are legally valid and for it to continue to be implemented.

Dozens of animal rights activists had gathered near the Constitutional Court to press the court to repeal the law, holding up posters reading “cancel the blood-ridden law” and shouting anti-government slogans.

The government has estimated that some 4 million stray dogs roam Turkey’s cities and countryside. While many of the dogs are harmless, the government moved to tighten legislation on stray animals, following incidents of dog attacks, including cases involving children.

The law requires municipalities to round up stray dogs and relocate them into shelters where they would be vaccinated, neutered and spayed before making them available for adoption. Dogs that are in pain, terminally ill or pose a health risk to humans would be euthanized.

Animal-lovers had strongly opposed the law, fearing it would lead to widespread culling or dogs ending up in disease-ridden and overcrowded shelters.

They raised concerns about how financially-strained municipalities would secure funding to construct the additional shelters. They fear that, instead of allocating resources to care for the stray dogs, some municipalities may resort to euthanizing them under the pretext of illness.

Many animal rights advocates have also claimed that many street animals were indiscriminately killed after the passage of the law.

The court ruling is likely to increase pressure on municipalities to enforce the law.

