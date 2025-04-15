Commercial salmon fishing in California will be closed for a third year in a row

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The 2025 commercial salmon fishing season in California will be closed for an unprecedented third…

The Pacific Fishery Management Council, which manages West Coast fisheries, warned earlier this year there would be limited salmon fishing this year in California, if at all, because of a predicted low number of fall-run Chinook salmon, often known as king salmon, in the Sacramento River.

“This closed commercial and token recreational fishing season is a human tragedy, as well as an economic and environmental disaster,” Scott Artis, executive director of Golden State Salmon Association, said in a statement.

Salmon fishing is wildly popular in California but has been off limits for the past two years to commercial and recreational fishing due to dwindling stocks. People who commercially fish blame the issue on a years-earlier drought that walloped waterways, as well as state and federal water management policies they say have made it tough for the species to thrive.

Sacramento River fall-run Chinook, historically the largest contributor to the ocean salmon harvest off California and Oregon, have experienced dramatic declines over the last five years, according to the association. The Pacific Fishery Management Council has also voted to highly curtail the commercial salmon fishing season in Oregon this year, the association said.

Salmon must swim upstream to lay their eggs, and young fish then make their way out to the ocean through waterways that wind through the state. That’s done more easily when cool water flows are abundant. Agricultural water diversions described as excessive by anglers led to warm river temperatures and low flows when baby salmon were trying to make it from their spawning beds to the ocean.

The closure comes a few months after President Donald Trump ordered officials to find ways to put “people over fish” and route more water to farmers in California’s fertile Central Valley and residents of its densely populated cities.

The ongoing battle over where to route the water and how much tends to pit California environmental groups and anglers against the state’s farm industry, which produces much of the country’s fresh fruit, nuts and vegetables.

Trump contends too much water is being used to protect the tiny delta smelt, a federally threatened species seen as an indicator of the health of the Sacramento- San Joaquin River Delta, but salmon rely on the same water for their survival.

California’s salmon fishing industry includes commercial fleets and charters that take anglers out for recreation. Commercial fleets have been especially hard hit by the closures. Earlier this year, there were fewer than 900 permits for commercial salmon fishing in the state compared to 1,200 in 2010, according to Dock Street Brokers.

Recreational fishing charters have also been hit by the closures and have been devoting their boats to activities ranging from party tours to ash scatterings to stay afloat.

Both have also been fishing for other species but say anglers and markets aren’t as interested in halibut or cod as they would be in salmon.

