AP PHOTOS: Cat wanders onto the White House grounds and joins the press corps

The Associated Press

April 18, 2025, 12:54 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gray cat wearing a collar and a name tag that said “Sophie” wandered into the White House grounds.

After the cat meandered through the North Lawn on Friday morning, news reporters scooped it up and took it into the press area for safekeeping. The feline’s owner was called and went to pick it up.

This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.

