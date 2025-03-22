Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke likely out for rest of regular season with injured knee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies likely will be without forward Brandon Clarke for at least the rest of…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies likely will be without forward Brandon Clarke for at least the rest of the regular season because of a sprained right knee.

The Grizzlies announced an update Saturday on Clarke, who hurt his knee in Wednesday night’s loss at Portland. The team said Clarke has a high-grade PCL sprain suffered when he fell to the floor in the first quarter of that loss.

Memphis said a more specific timeline will be provided once a treatment plan is set.

The Grizzlies have lost three straight and are 5-5 over their last 10 to slip from No. 2 in the Western Conference to fifth, a game back of Denver. They currently are in the midst of a five-game road swing with two more left at Utah on Tuesday night and at Oklahoma City on Thursday.

They have 11 games remaining in the regular season. Clarke has played 64 games, third behind only rookie Jaylen Wells (71) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (69). Clarke is averaging 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over 18.9 minutes per game.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.