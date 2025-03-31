Grizzlies’ Clarke gets injection in knee instead of surgery, expected back for start of next season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis forward-center Brandon Clarke has treated his injured right knee with an injection, not surgery, and…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis forward-center Brandon Clarke has treated his injured right knee with an injection, not surgery, and is expected to be back for the start of next season, the team said Monday.

Clarke was ruled out March 22 for the rest of the season with a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee. He was hurt a few days earlier in a loss at Portland. Clarke fell to the floor in the first quarter of that game.

The Grizzlies said he underwent several consultations and the decision to treat and rehabilitate his knee without surgery was unanimous. He has already received the injection.

Clarke played 64 games this season and averaged 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over 18.9 minutes per game.

