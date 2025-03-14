A dog on a scooter with Holi powder on its forehead shows how much Indians love their pets

MUMBAI, India (AP) — On a normal day in India, this could be an ordinary picture of a dog sitting…

Perched on the vehicle, its forehead marked with bright red powder, the dog is emblematic of how many households treat pets as family and include them in festivities, including Holi, a Hindu festival of colors that was celebrated Friday. While colored powders are generally seen as harmful to their skin, fur and health, pets often have their foreheads marked by their owners on Holi, in a sign of love and affection.

The raucous spring festival sees Hindus take part in a kaleidoscopic celebration of the end of winter and the triumph of good over evil. It is celebrated by smearing each other with brightly colored powder, dancing to festive music and feasting on traditional sweets.

