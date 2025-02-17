Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 23-March 1: Feb. 23: Actor Patricia Richardson (“Strong Medicine,” ″Home Improvement”) is 74.…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 23-March 1:

Feb. 23: Actor Patricia Richardson (“Strong Medicine,” ″Home Improvement”) is 74. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 73. Singer Howard Jones is 70. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 63. Actor Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”) is 60. Actor Marc Price (“Family Ties”) is 57. TV personality Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) is 56. Actor Niecy Nash (“Claws,” “Reno 911!”) is 56. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 54. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 52. Songwriter Robert Lopez (“Frozen”) is 50. Actor Kelly Macdonald (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 49. Rapper Residente of Calle 13 is 47. Actor Josh Gad (“Frozen”) is 44. Actor Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”) is 42. Actor Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place,” “The Devil Wears Prada”) is 42. Actor Dakota Fanning is 31.

Feb. 24: Actor Dominic Chianese (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″The Sopranos”) is 94. Singer Joanie Sommers is 84. Actor Jenny O’Hara (“Transparent,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 83. Actor Barry Bostwick is 80. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 78. Actor Edward James Olmos is 78. Musician George Thorogood is 75. Actor Debra Jo Rupp (“That ’70s Show”) is 74. Actor Helen Shaver (“The Color of Money”) is 74. News correspondent Paula Zahn is 69. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 67. Actor Mark Moses (“Desperate Housewives”) is 67. Actor Beth Broderick (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 66. Actor Emilio Rivera (“Mayans M.C.”) is 64. Singer Michelle Shocked is 63. Actor Billy Zane is 59. Actor Bonnie Somerville (“Code Black,” “NYPD Blue”) is 51. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 50. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 42. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 42. Actor Wilson Bethel (“Hart of Dixie”) is 41. Actor Alexander Koch (“Under the Dome”) is 37. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Black Panther,” ″Get Out”) is 36. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Straight Outta Compton”) is 34.

Feb. 25: Actor Ann McCrea (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 94. Actor Tom Courtenay (“Dr. Zhivago”) is 88. CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 88. Actor Diane Baker is 87. Actor Karen Grassle (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 83. Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 83. Writer Jack Handey (“Saturday Night Live”) is 76. Musician-actor John Doe of X (“Roswell”) is 72. Singer-guitarist Mike Peters of The Alarm is 66. Comedian Carrot Top is 60. Actor and model Veronica Webb is 60. Actor Alexis Denisof (“Angel,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 59. Actor Tea Leoni is 59. Actor Lesley Boone (“Agent Carter,” “Ed”) is 57. Actor Sean Astin is 54. Singer Daniel Powter is 54. Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 52. Actor Anson Mount (“Hell on Wheels,” “Star Trek: Discovery”) is 52. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 50. Actor Rashida Jones (“The Office,” ″Parks and Recreation”) is 49. Singer Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square is 47. Actor Justin Berfield (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 39. Actor Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) is 39. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” films) are 39. Bassist Erik Haager of Carolina Liar is 38.

Feb. 26: Actor-director Bill Duke is 82. Actor Marta Kristen (“Lost in Space”) is 80. Singer Mitch Ryder is 80. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain of Journey is 75. Singer Michael Bolton is 72. Actor Greg Germann (“Ally McBeal”) is 67. Actor Mark Dacascos (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 61. Actor Jennifer Grant is 59. Bassist Tim Commerford (Audioslave, Rage Against the Machine) is 57. Singer Erykah Badu is 54. Actor Maz Jobrani (“Superior Donuts”) is 53. Singer Rico Wade of Society of Soul is 53. Singer Kyle Norman of Jagged Edge is 50. Actor Greg Rikaart (“The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Drummer Chris Culos of O.A.R. is 46. Singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 46. Singer Nate Ruess of fun. is 43. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 41. Actor Alex Heartman (“Power Rangers Samurai”) is 35. Actor Taylor Dooley (“The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D”) is 32.

Feb. 27: Actor Joanne Woodward is 95. Actor Barbara Babcock is 88. Actor Debra Monk is 76. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 71. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 68. Actor Timothy Spall (“Sweeney Todd,” ″Enchanted”) is 68. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 65. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 65. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 64. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV’s “Chuck”) is 63. Actor Grant Show (“Devious Maids,” ″Melrose Place”) is 63. Actor Noah Emmerich is 60. Actor Donal Logue is 59. Singer Chilli of TLC is 54. Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 53. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 52. Actor Brandon Beemer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 45. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 45. Singer Bobby V (Mista) is 45. Singer Josh Groban is 44. Banjoist Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers is 44. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage The Elephant is 42. Actor Kate Mara (“American Horror Story”) is 42. Reality show star JWoww (Jenni Farley) (“Jersey Shore”) is 39. Actor Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”) is 35.

Feb. 28: Singer Sam the Sham is 88. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 86. Actor Kelly Bishop (“Gilmore Girls”) is 81. Actor Stephanie Beacham (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″SeaQuest DSV”) is 78. Writer-director Mike Figgis (“Leaving Las Vegas”) is 77. Actor Bernadette Peters is 77. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 77. Actor Ilene Graff (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 76. Actor John Turturro is 68. Singer Cindy Wilson of The B-52′s is 68. Actor Rae Dawn Chong (“The Color Purple”) is 64. Actor Maxine Bahns (“The Brothers McMullen”) is 56. Actor Robert Sean Leonard (“House, M.D.”) is 56. Singer Pat Monahan of Train is 56. Author Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler) is 55. Actor Tasha Smith (“Empire”) is 54. Actor Rory Cochrane (“24,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 53. Actor Ali Larter is 49. Country singer Jason Aldean is 48. Actor Geoffrey Arend (“Madam Secretary”) is 47. Actor Melanie Chandra (“Code Black”) is 41. Actor Michelle Horn (“Family Law,” ″Strong Medicine”) is 38. Actor True O’Brien (“Days of Our Lives”) is 31. Actor Madisen Beaty (“The Fosters”) is 30. Actor Quinn Shephard (“Hostages”) is 30. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 29.

March 1: Singer Mike d’Abo of Manfred Mann is 81. Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who is 81. Actor Dirk Benedict (“The A Team”) is 80. Country singer Janis Oliver of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 71. Actor-director Ron Howard is 71. Actor Catherine Bach (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 70. Actor Tim Daly is 69. Singer-musician Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal Band) is 68. Bassist Bill Leen of Gin Blossoms is 63. Actor Bryan Batt (“Mad Men”) is 62. Actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) is 62. Actor Russell Wong (“Romeo Must Die,” ″New Jack City”) is 62. Actor Chris Eigeman (“Metropolitan,” “Last Days of Disco”) is 60. Actor John David Cullum (“Glory”) is 59. Actor George Eads (“CSI”) is 58. Actor Javier Bardem is 56. Actor Jack Davenport (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 52. Guitarist Ryan Peake of Nickelback is 52. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 51. Actor Jensen Ackles is 47. TV host Donovan Patton (“Blue’s Clues”) is 47. Actor Lupita Nyong’o (“Black Panther”) is 42. Actor Joe Tippett (“Rise,” “Mare of Easttown”) is 43. Singer Kesha is 38. Singer Sammie is 38. Singer Justin Bieber is 31.

