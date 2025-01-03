A Detroit couple is sentenced after their dogs killed a father of 6

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit couple was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest that their three dogs escaped and fatally…

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit couple was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest that their three dogs escaped and fatally mauled a 35-year-old father who was walking home from a bus stop.

A judge ordered Roy Goodman to serve 2 1/2 to 15 years in prison, according to the Wayne County prosecutor’s office.

His wife Trevina Goodman was given three years’ probation. Each pleaded no contest to possessing a dangerous animal causing death.

Harold Phillips was attacked Jan. 29 after the dogs got out of an unsecured front gate of a home on Detroit’s west side. The dogs were euthanized following the attack.

Phillips died from his wounds at a hospital, leaving behind six children. His wife Shauntaye Phillips told the court Friday that the couple had been married 10 years.

“I never imagined having to watch him die so, so tragically,” she said. “I’m just trying to do the best I can for my kids, now. This entire year — birthdays, Christmas — it’s been really hard.”

During his sentencing, Roy Goodman turned and apologized to Phillips’ relatives.

“To the Phillips family, I’m so sorry,” he said. “I wish it wouldn’t have happened. I’m so sorry.”

