Environmentalists are headed to court over proposed oil well in vulnerable Florida watershed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Environmentalists are heading to court to try to stop a plan to drill for oil in the watershed of a vulnerable north Florida river. The challenge brought by the conservation group Apalachicola Riverkeeper against the state’s environmental protection agency comes as the department has faced a wave of pushback from advocates who argue the state is inadequately protecting public lands and waters.

Apalachicola Riverkeeper is challenging a decision by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to grant initial approval for exploratory oil and gas drilling in the Apalachicola River watershed, approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Tallahassee in the rural Panhandle region. The ecosystem is recognized as a global hotspot of biodiversity, with the highest species density of amphibians and reptiles in North America, according to UNESCO.

In April, DEP issued a formal notice of its intent to grant an exploratory drilling permit to Clearwater Land & Minerals FLA, LLC.

Apalachicola Riverkeeper filed a legal challenge over the draft permit, arguing that allowing oil production in the area “risks catastrophic damage to the river system.”

“It’s mindboggling,” said Susan Anderson, executive director of Apalachicola Riverkeeper.

“How can they justify allowing an activity that is by any land use definition incompatible with (…) one of the most significant environmental areas in the world?”

In the notice announcing its plan to issue a permit, DEP staff wrote the company’s proposal met the requirements set out in state law, which bans drilling within a mile of a freshwater stream, unless the department is satisfied that the state’s natural resources “will be adequately protected in the event of accident or blowout.”

“The applicant has submitted all information required (…) and adequately demonstrated that the activities will be conducted in conformance with the applicable rules,” the department’s notice reads.

Representatives for the drilling company did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

The state agency told AP, “Since this matter is in active litigation, DEP is limited in its ability to comment further.”

The challenge is scheduled to go before an administrative law judge in Tallahassee on Monday, kicking off what’s expected to be a week of hearings on the issue.

For years, advocates have fought to protect the Apalachicola River basin and its wild stretch of salt marshes, moss-laden cypress trees and towering limestone bluffs. The region is also known for its once bustling commercial fishing industry, which at one time produced 10% of the oysters sold in the U.S. In recent years, advocates and government officials have invested millions in efforts to restore the ecosystem, which has been imperiled by drought and overfishing.

The legal challenge comes as the state agency has faced widespread public criticism for what environmentalists contend is its inability to adequately protect Florida’s beloved natural heritage.

In August, the department faced overwhelming and bipartisan opposition for a proposal to build pickleball courts, hotels and golf courses in state parks. The plan was later scrapped, following a series of protests and pushback from Republican elected officials. Two months later, the agency’s head stepped down.

DEP also faces a separate lawsuit filed by advocates who argue the department isn’t sufficiently protecting the state’s freshwater springs, which are prized for their crystal-clear waters but have seen their flows siphoned off by commercial water bottling companies.

