Freshpet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $11.9 million. The…

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food posted revenue of $253.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $247.6 million.

Freshpet expects full-year revenue of $975 million.

