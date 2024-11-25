Central Garden: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Monday reported a…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $34.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $669.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $723.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.2 billion.

Central Garden expects full-year earnings to be $2.20 per share.

Central Garden shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $38.81, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.