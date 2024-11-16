An environmental group files intent to sue a salmon farmer for pollution off Maine’s coast

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An environmental organization has served a notice of intent to sue one of the world’s largest…

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An environmental organization has served a notice of intent to sue one of the world’s largest aquaculture companies for violations of the Clean Water Act in Maine — allegations the fish farmer ardently denies.

Conservation Law Foundation contends Cooke Aquaculture’s salmon farming sites off the Maine coast pollute the state’s bays, where lobster fishing is a key industry. The farms consist of pens in the ocean where Atlantic salmon are grown for use as food.

The Boston-based law foundation stated in its Thursday notice that it was suing Cooke in a Maine federal court to bring the company into compliance. It states that the company discharges pollutants such as fish feces, dead fish and trash into Maine’s coastal waters.

“These enormous salmon cages are like sewage pipes to the marine environment,” said Heather Govern, vice president for the foundation’s clean air and water program. “Their solid waste smothers plants and ocean life while disease outbreaks and sea lice threaten nearby endangered wild salmon.”

Cooke swiftly denied the allegations, and company representatives said the firm fully complies with the laws. The company, based in New Brunswick, Canada, issued a statement that said the farms are “routinely inspected by state regulators and subject to regular monitoring reports” to ensure compliance.

“Finfish aquaculture has coexisted with heritage fisheries, such as lobstering, in Maine waters for more than 40 years. Lobster landings are not negatively affected by Atlantic salmon farms,” the company said in a statement.

Cooke is a global giant in aquaculture and describes itself as the world’s largest private family-owned seafood company. It states on its website that it operates in 14 countries.

Some environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, have targeted Cooke over the years with concerns about the sustainability of its operations in Maine and elsewhere. Sebastian Belle, executive director of the Maine Aquaculture Association, said Saturday that the Conservation Law Foundation has worked with salmon farmers to develop environmental standards, and the notice of intent to sue was a surprise.

“Given the fact that CLF and the other groups associated with the proposed suit have not expressed any of their concerns to the farmers and that all of them stand to financially benefit, one has to wonder why farmers would ever work cooperatively with these groups to address their concerns,” Belle said.

