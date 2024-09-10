Petco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Petco expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

