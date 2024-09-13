Bomb threats close schools and offices after Trump spread false rumors about Haitians in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Bomb threats prompted the evacuation of schools and government buildings for a second day on Friday…

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Bomb threats prompted the evacuation of schools and government buildings for a second day on Friday in an Ohio community that has been the focus of unwanted attention after former President Donald Trump amplified false rumors that Haitian immigrants are abducting and eating pets.

An emailed threat said bombs had been planted in the homes of Springfield’s mayor and other city officials, said Karen Graves, a city spokesperson. A second email said that bombs would be detonated at locations including Springfield City Hall, a high school, a middle school, two elementary schools, a local office of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and a licensing bureau.

The buildings were evacuated, and authorities with explosive-detection dogs swept and cleared them, officials said.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our community and take all threats to public safety with the utmost seriousness,” Graves said. “We are currently collaborating with the Dayton office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine the origin of these email threats.”

The Springfield City School District said in a statement Friday that “all threats to the Springfield City School District are taken seriously and will be prosecuted at the highest levels. The district’s messaging to families continues to be one of gratitude for their patience and understanding as our Wildcat Family navigates these events.”

The threatening emails referenced an influx of thousands of Haitian immigrants into the predominantly white, blue-collar city of about 60,000, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) from the state capital of Columbus.

At Tuesday’s presidential candidate debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump repeated debunked claims about Haitian immigrants eating cats and dogs. Trump’s comments echoed similar claims made by his campaign, including his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, and other Republicans, including one that immigrants are eating fowl snatched from public parks.

In March, unsubstantiated rumors started circulating that three Haitian men were seen in a Springfield park grabbing a duck and a goose. In recent days, a sign was posted at the park saying “Please Do Not Eat The Ducks.”

Workers on Friday removed the unauthorized sign, which looked professionally made, said Brad Boyer, deputy director of the National Trails Parks and Recreation District.

In an interview with NewsNation on Friday, Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said the claims are “just untrue,” and cast the city in a negative light.

“Springfield is still beautiful and your pets are safe,” he said. “There’s a lot of frenzy on the internet, but this is not what we’re seeing. It’s a bit frustrating.”

Rue acknowledged the immigrant influx is straining police, hospitals and schools. He said the city asked for help several months ago.

“There is a culture clash, and we see it, and we know it,” he said. “And the federal leaders who had the national stage did not help us solve this problem.”

This week, Gov. Mike DeWine pledged $2.5 million over two years to provide more primary health care through Springfield’s home county and private institutions, while the Ohio State Highway Patrol will help local law enforcement with traffic issues that officials say have cropped up due to an increase in Haitians unfamiliar with U.S. traffic laws.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.