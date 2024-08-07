PetIQ: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $15.3 million.…

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $15.3 million.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $291.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331 million.

