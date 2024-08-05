Freshpet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food posted revenue of $235.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.9 million.

Freshpet expects full-year revenue of $965 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRPT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.