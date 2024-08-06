Live Radio
Dogs kill baby boy inside New York home. Police are investigating what happened before the attack

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 11:46 AM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Two dogs killed a 3-month-old baby inside a Rochester home over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded Saturday afternoon to a 911 call reporting that dogs had attacked an infant, police said in a news release.

“Responders found a 3-month-old boy suffering from severe trauma to his body,” according to the release. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Animal control officers removed two “pit-bull type” dogs from the home that were believed to have attacked the baby, police said.

Police, along with Child Protective Services and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, are investigating the circumstances leading up to the child’s death, according to police, who declined to release additional details.

No charges were immediately filed.

