Chewy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $299.1 million.…

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $299.1 million.

The Plantation, Florida-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHWY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHWY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.