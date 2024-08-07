Central Garden: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $79.7 million.

The Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $996.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

Central Garden shares have fallen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.98, a climb of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

