Live Radio
Home » Animals & Pets » A crocodile attacks and…

A crocodile attacks and wounds a zookeeper in Jerusalem

The Associated Press

August 18, 2024, 5:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — A crocodile attacked a zookeeper in Jerusalem on Sunday, leaving him hospitalized with severe injuries on his upper body, officials said.

Israeli police said a security guard at the zoo likely saved the man’s life by firing stun bullets at the crocodile. It was not immediately clear if the animal was injured.

Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem Hospital said the 45-year-old man was immediately taken into surgery.

The zoo first opened in 1939 in the city center as a petting zoo and moved to southern Jerusalem in 1992. Today it hosts dozens of species from around the world and an aquarium.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up