Chewy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $66.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plantation, Florida-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.85 billion.

