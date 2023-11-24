Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

SEA TURTLES-CLIMATE THREAT

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — It’s been a record-breaking year for sea turtles in Florida. Just as they have for millions of years, the turtles have crawled onto beaches, digging pits in the sand to lay their eggs. Florida’s preliminary count shows more than 133,840 loggerhead turtle nests and 76,500 green turtle nests, breaking records set years ago. Other southeastern U.S. states also report high numbers. But only one in 1,000 hatchlings lives to adulthood and climate change is threatening their species as beaches disappear under rising seas. Hotter sand makes more females, and the hatchlings are smaller and slower. Experts say their future remains ominous. By Curt Anderson. SENT: 820 words, photo, video.

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA-EARNED SENTENCE CREDITS

RICHMOND, Va. — Some Virginia inmates could get earlier releases from prison after the state Department of Corrections changed the way it awards earned sentence credits for good behavior. The change came during a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Virginia challenging the way corrections officials calculated the credits for inmates with certain convictions. The ACLU said the change could potentially mean earlier releases for hundreds of inmates.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BIRD FLU

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 1.35 million chickens are being slaughtered on an Ohio egg farm as the bird flu continues to take a toll on the industry. The outbreak that began in early 2022 has been much less severe this year as fewer cases of the virus are being found among the wild birds that spread it, but there have still been more than 8 million birds killed this year to help control the spread of the disease. A year ago, nearly 58 million birds were slaughtered because of the virus. Farmers work hard to keep the disease off their farms but it is difficult to keep it out entirely. By Josh Funk. SENT: 400 words.

INTERNET GAMBLING

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — In the 10 years that it has been operating in New Jersey, internet casino gambling has generated nearly $7 billion in revenue for casinos and their affiliates, sent over a billion dollars in tax revenue to the state’s coffers, and helped keep Atlantic City’s nine casinos afloat while they were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. But it has yet to catch on beyond the six states that currently offer it: New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia. Some say the fear of drawing revenue away from physical casinos is one reason why it hasn’t expanded more widely. But analysts say the two modes of gambling are compatible. By Wayne Parry. SENT: 900 words, photos.

