Central Garden: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Monday reported fiscal…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $750.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $731.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $125.6 million, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.31 billion.

Central Garden shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $43.88, a fall of 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.