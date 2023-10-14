Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 14. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 14.

Saturday, Oct. 14 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

Saturday, Oct. 14 11:00 AM DogFest DC 2023 – Canine Companions DogFest Washington, DC, raising money for Canine Companions service dogs to help people with disabilities

Location: Reston Town Center, 11900 Market St, Reston, VA

Weblinks: http://www.canine.org/DogFestWashingtonDC, https://twitter.com/canineorg

Contacts: John Bentzinger, Canine Companions, jbentzinger@canine.org, 1 631 561 0205, 1 516 330 6457

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 15 Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival – Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival with apple butter and Brunswick stew being cooked in kettles over an open fire. Second of three weekends

Location: Graves Mountain Lodge, 3626 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Syria, VA

Weblinks: http://gravesmountain.com, https://twitter.com/GravesMountain

Contacts: Graves Mountain Lodge, info@gravesmountain.com, 1 540 923 4231

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 15 Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival

Location: Rebec Vineyards, 2229 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst, VA

Weblinks: http://www.rebecwinery.com, https://twitter.com/RebecWinery

Contacts: Svetlozar Kanev , Rebec Vineyards Owners & Operators, winery@rebecwinery.com, 1 434 946 5168

Monday, Oct. 16 6:00 PM Marianne Williamson on campaign trail in Virginia – Democratic presidential candidate author Marianne Williamson campaigns in Virginia, discussing ‘her vision for creating an America that works for everyone’

Location: William & Mary, Sadler Center, 200 Stadium Dr, Williamsburg, VA

Weblinks: https://marianne2024.com/, https://twitter.com/marwilliamson

Contacts: Marianne Williamson 2024, press@marianne2024.com

Monday, Oct. 16 AvalonBay Communities Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 1.65000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

