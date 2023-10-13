Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Oct. 13. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Oct. 13.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 9:00 AM City of Norfolk hosts ‘Bon Appetit’: Food Business Forum and Vendor Fair

Location: The Kroc Center Hampton Roads, 1401 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.norfolk.gov/, https://twitter.com/NorfolkVA

Contacts: Kelly Straub, City of Norfolk, VA, kelly.straub@norfolk.gov

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 10:00 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin discusses ‘budget wins’ – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visits Sundae Scoop to celebrate ‘the budget wins that deliver on his promise to honor our veterans’

Location: Sundae Scoop, 1832 Kempsville Rd #113, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 11:00 AM Alexandria Fire Department holds National Fire Prevention Week memorial service

Location: Ivy Hill Cemetery, 2823 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Raytevia Evans, City of Alexandria, VA, raytevia.evans@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 5190

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Diverse Economics Conference

Location: The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, 701 E Byrd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 15 Richmond Folk Festival

Location: Brown’s Island, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://venturerichmond.com/

Contacts: Erika Gay, Venture Richmond, egay@venturerichmond.com

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 14 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 14 11:00 AM DogFest DC 2023 – Canine Companions DogFest Washington, DC, raising money for Canine Companions service dogs to help people with disabilities

Location: Reston Town Center, 11900 Market St, Reston, VA

Weblinks: http://www.canine.org/DogFestWashingtonDC, https://twitter.com/canineorg

Contacts: John Bentzinger, Canine Companions, jbentzinger@canine.org, 1 631 561 0205, 1 516 330 6457

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 15 Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival – Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival with apple butter and Brunswick stew being cooked in kettles over an open fire. Second of three weekends

Location: Graves Mountain Lodge, 3626 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Syria, VA

Weblinks: http://gravesmountain.com, https://twitter.com/GravesMountain

Contacts: Graves Mountain Lodge, info@gravesmountain.com, 1 540 923 4231

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 15 Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival

Location: Rebec Vineyards, 2229 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst, VA

Weblinks: http://www.rebecwinery.com, https://twitter.com/RebecWinery

Contacts: Svetlozar Kanev , Rebec Vineyards Owners & Operators, winery@rebecwinery.com, 1 434 946 5168

