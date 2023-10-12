Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 12. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 12.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 7:30 AM Virginia Commonwealth University hosts 31st annual Real Estate Trends Conference

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vcu.edu/, https://twitter.com/VCU

Contacts: Leila Ugincius, Virginia Commonwealth University, lugincius@vcu.edu, 1 804 828 2725

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 11:00 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s public schedule – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils a new sign to mark the location of the Bay Shore Hotel, a popular site from Virginia’s Green Book, 398 S. Resort Blvd, Hampton, VA (11:00 AM EDT), and visits the Public Safety Training Center to celebrate ‘budget wins’, Public Safety Training Center, 6610 Public Safety Way, Chesterfield, VA (3:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 1:00 PM Henrico County Public Schools work session

Location: New Bridge Learning Center, 5915 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 6:00 PM Richmond City Councilmember Reva Trammel holds Richmond Southside 8th Voter District meeting

Location: Satellite Restaurant, 4000 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

——————–

Thursday, Oct. 12 – Saturday, Oct. 14 Association for Treatment and Training in the Attachment of Children Annual Conference

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Virginia Beach Oceanfront, 3315 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: http://www.attach.org/

Contacts: ATTACh, questions@attach.org, 1 866 453 8224

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 – Monday, Oct. 16 Washington West Film Festival – Washington West Film Festival, 12th annual event featuring screenings of independent and Hollywood films. Festival opens with James Strong’s biographical drama ‘Anna’, about Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, starring Maxine Peake, Ciaran Hinds and Jason Isaacs. All regular screening net proceeds benefit local and worldwide charities

Location: ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen at The Boro, 1667 Silver Hill Dr, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://wwfilmfest.com/, https://twitter.com/WWFilmFest

Contacts: Washington West Film Festival, press@wwfilmfest.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Oct. 12 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Diverse Economics Conference

Location: The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, 701 E Byrd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 14 11:00 AM DogFest DC 2023 – Canine Companions DogFest Washington, DC, raising money for Canine Companions service dogs to help people with disabilities

Location: Reston Town Center, 11900 Market St, Reston, VA

Weblinks: http://www.canine.org/DogFestWashingtonDC, https://twitter.com/canineorg

Contacts: John Bentzinger, Canine Companions, jbentzinger@canine.org, 1 631 561 0205, 1 516 330 6457

——————–

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 15 Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival – Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival with apple butter and Brunswick stew being cooked in kettles over an open fire. Second of three weekends

Location: Graves Mountain Lodge, 3626 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Syria, VA

Weblinks: http://gravesmountain.com, https://twitter.com/GravesMountain

Contacts: Graves Mountain Lodge, info@gravesmountain.com, 1 540 923 4231

——————–

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 15 Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival

Location: Rebec Vineyards, 2229 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst, VA

Weblinks: http://www.rebecwinery.com, https://twitter.com/RebecWinery

Contacts: Svetlozar Kanev , Rebec Vineyards Owners & Operators, winery@rebecwinery.com, 1 434 946 5168

