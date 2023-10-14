Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 14. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 14.

Saturday, Oct. 14 8:30 AM Delaware Department of Correction hosts correctional officer hiring event

Location: Corrections Department, 245 McKee Rd, Dover, DE

Weblinks: https://doc.delaware.gov/

Contacts: Jason Miller, Delaware Department of Correction, Jason.Miller@delaware.gov, 1 302 379 4048

Saturday, Oct. 14 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

Saturday, Oct. 14 11:00 AM DogFest DC 2023 – Canine Companions DogFest Washington, DC, raising money for Canine Companions service dogs to help people with disabilities

Location: Reston Town Center, 11900 Market St, Reston, VA

Weblinks: http://www.canine.org/DogFestWashingtonDC, https://twitter.com/canineorg

Contacts: John Bentzinger, Canine Companions, jbentzinger@canine.org, 1 631 561 0205, 1 516 330 6457

Sunday, Oct. 15 2:00 PM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone holds roundtable – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone holds roundtable discussion with Latino/a/x/e community members about his campaign proposals

Location: Hyattsville Branch Library, PGCMLS, 6530 Adelphi Rd, Hyattsville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.davidtrone.com/, https://twitter.com/davidjtrone

Contacts: David Trone for Congress, press@davidtrone.com

Monday, Oct. 16 1:00 PM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses various council matters, including the future of White’s Ferry, and the Pay Equality report

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov

