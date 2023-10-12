Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 12. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 12.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 11:00 AM Delaware Technical Community College honors local police chief – Delaware Technical Community College honors Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos at Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

Location: Delaware Technical Community College, Wilmington, 300 N Orange St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: https://www.dtcc.edu/

Contacts: Jen Brestel, Delaware Technical Community College, jbrestel@dtcc.edu, 1 302 453 3709

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Community Development and Urban Planning Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 6:00 PM Maryland Republican Party hosts gala to honor former Maryland Governor Bob Ehrlich

Location: Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport, 1739 W Nursery Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mdgop.org, https://twitter.com/mdreps

Contacts: Maryland GOP, info@mdgop.org, 1 410 263 2125

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 6:30 PM Montgomery County officials host transportation town hall – Montgomery County Delegate David Fraser-Hidalgo and Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe host transportation town hall

Location: BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Dr, Germantown, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Lisa Mandel-Trupp, Montgomery County Council , Lisa.Mandel-Trupp@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7812

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 – Wednesday, Oct. 18 U.S. Animal Health Association Annual Meeting – United States Animal Health Association Annual Meeting, held in conjunction with American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usaha.org/, https://twitter.com/USAnimalHealth

Contacts: USAHA, usaha@usaha.org, 1 816 671 1144

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 Maryland Governor Wes Moore has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 6:30 PM The Arc Baltimore hosts annual Art in the Round exhibit

Location: Grand Lodge of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Maryland, 304 International Cir, Cockeysville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.thearcbaltimore.org/, https://twitter.com/thearcbaltimore

Contacts: Ray Weiss, rweiss@pughandtillerpr.com, 1 410 303 5019

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 – Saturday, Oct. 14 National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Maryland Annual Conference

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://tinyurl.com/41stNAMIMDEducate, https://twitter.com/NAMIMaryland, #NAMIMDEducate

Contacts: Danielle Fletcher, National Alliance on Mental Illness, connection@namimd.org, 1 410 884 8691

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 14 11:00 AM DogFest DC 2023 – Canine Companions DogFest Washington, DC, raising money for Canine Companions service dogs to help people with disabilities

Location: Reston Town Center, 11900 Market St, Reston, VA

Weblinks: http://www.canine.org/DogFestWashingtonDC, https://twitter.com/canineorg

Contacts: John Bentzinger, Canine Companions, jbentzinger@canine.org, 1 631 561 0205, 1 516 330 6457

