Mid Atlantic Daybook

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 31 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democrats Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams announce Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund grant awards to improve wildlife habitat, enhance resiliency, and engage communities in conservation throughout the Delaware River Watershed, DuPont Environmental Center, 1400 Delmarva Ln., Wilmington, DE (10:00 AM EDT), participates in a roundtable discussion on oyster aquaculture at the University of Delaware, Cannon Lab Building, UD Lewes Campus, 1044 College Dr, Lewes, DE (12:45 PM EDT), and speaks at the 100th Delaware State Police/96th Municipal Recruit Class Graduation, Caesar Rodney High School, 239 Old North Rd, Camden, DE (4:15 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 31 11:00 AM DC Mayor Bowser celebrates first day of pre-K – DC Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrates the first day of pre-K at DC Public Schools and highlights early childhood math curriculum

Location: Smothers Elementary School, 4400 Brooks St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 31 1:00 PM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore meets with former Lieutenant Governor Michael Steele (1:00 PM EDT ), meets with former NFL player and Windpact CEO Shawn Springs (2:00 PM EDT), meets with Archdiocese of Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, and Maryland Catholic Charities Executive Director William McCarthy Jr (2:30 PM EDT), and attends a briefing with the Maryland Office of Social Equity (3:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 31 2:30 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott attends International Overdose Awareness Day event – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Health Department hold 8th Annual International Overdose Awareness Day event

Location: Red Emma’s Bookstore Coffeehouse, 3128 Greenmount Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 31 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 01 8:45 AM First Couple travel to Rehoboth Beach, DE – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden travel to Rehoboth Beach, DE, where they remain over the weekend

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

