A one-eyed rescue cat is the newest Cadbury Bunny and the first feline to hold the role

A one-eyed cat named Crash is the first-ever cat to win the Cadbury Bunny contest, making him the brand's official "spokesbunny" for the year.

The chocolate company announced Crash’s win in a news release Tuesday. The lucky winner is an 8-year-old from Boise, Idaho, according to the release.

Crash was injured in a “devastating” car accident, according to the release. The accident left him “severely injured and left with one eye.”

While healing at a local shelter, Crash’s “quirky, outgoing personality” earned him the love of shelter staff, the release said.

As the winner of the Cadbury Bunny tryouts, Crash will star in the 2023 Cadbury “Clucking Bunny” commercial. He’ll also receive a prize of $5,000 for himself, as well as $5,000 “to the shelter of his choice,” according to the release.

Crash’s owner, Maddie Corey, expressed her pride at her furry friend’s accomplishment in the release.

“We are jumping with joy to hear Crash is the next Cadbury Bunny but not surprised as he is always the center of attention in any room. He’s been through so much over the past few years and we appreciate the love his friends, family and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown,” said Corey. “We can’t wait to see Crash take center stage for this year’s Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial and share his story with the world.”

Crash’s commercial will premiere March 25, according to the release. He follows in the footsteps of Annie Rose, a therapy dog named last year’s Cadbury Bunny, and Betty, a tree frog who took home the prize in 2021.

It is the fifth year of the Cadbury Bunny tryouts, but the first year the brand has specifically sought out rescue pets. Crash was chosen from thousands of entries, according to a March 6 news release from Cadbury. The adorable group of finalists included a chinchilla named Ande, a sheep named Timmy, and a duck named Ping.

